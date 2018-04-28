WASHINGTON --- The President has issued a National Security Presidential Memorandum approving an update to the U.S. Conventional Arms Transfer (CAT) Policy. This update supports U.S. allies and foreign partners, expands opportunities for American industry, and creates new American jobs. The policy also ensures that arms transfers remain consistent with U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.
Additionally, the President has approved a new policy governing the international sale, transfer, and subsequent use of U.S.-origin military and civil unmanned aerial systems (UAS). It will ensure that the United States executes transfers responsibly and consistent with U.S. national security and foreign policy interests, while guaranteeing that U.S. industry has fair and competitive access to the global marketplace.
Together, these policies will increase trade opportunities for U.S. companies, strengthen bilateral relationships, bolster partner capabilities, and preserve the U.S. military advantage. They will also maintain appropriate export controls and prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) delivery systems.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency will implement these policies in advancing its mission to build the capacity of foreign security forces to respond to shared challenges.
For more information on the updated policies, please see the following links:
-- CAT Policy: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/national-security-presidential-memorandum-regarding-u-s-conventional-arms-transfer-policy/
-- UAS Policy: https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2018/04/280619.htm
