Defence Industrial Capability Plan

(Source: Australian Minister for Defence Industry; issued April 23, 2018)

The first ever Defence Industrial Capability Plan has been released, outlining Australia’s long-term vision and objectives for Australia’s defence industry, and how the Government and Defence will partner with industry to achieve that vision.Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today launched the Plan in a speech to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The Plan acknowledges the importance of a stronger, more resilient and internationally competitive defence industry.“The Plan addresses Australian defence and defence industry sovereignty and outlines the initial Sovereign Industrial Capability Priorities,” Minister Pyne said.“The Government is already investing $200 billion in Defence capability over the next decade through the Integrated Investment Program.“Importantly, the Plan makes clear that to be considered an Australian Defence company having an ABN and a shopfront is no longer enough – we want to see Australian leadership, an Australian board, and an Australian workforce value-adding right here at home”“This Plan highlights a range of opportunities for Australia’s defence industry over the next decade and reinforces the sustained partnership we need to position our defence industry to meet our defence capability needs.”The Sovereign Industrial Capability Priorities are industrial capabilities critical to achieving the Australian Defence Force’s operational mission and to the development of our future force over the next few years.The initial Sovereign Industrial Capability Priorities are:-- Collins Class Submarine maintenance and technology upgrade-- Continuous Shipbuilding Program (including rolling submarine acquisition)-- Land Combat Vehicle and technology upgrade-- Enhanced Active and Passive Phased Array Radar Capability-- combat clothing survivability and signature reduction technologies-- advanced signal processing capability in Electronic Warfare, Cyber and Information Security, and Signature Management technologies and operations-- surveillance and intelligence data collection, analysis, dissemination and complex systems integration-- test, evaluation, certification and systems assurance-- munitions and small arms research, design, development and manufacture-- aerospace platform deep maintenance.“The Priorities will be strategically managed across defence planning and decision-making processes from strategic guidance to force design, the Capability Life Cycle, including the Australian Industry Capability Program, and industry and innovation programs,” Minister Pyne said.“A dedicated Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority grants program with funding of up to $17 million per year will commence in the second half of 2018.”Implementation of the Plan will be supported by Australian industrial strategies for each of the six Integrated Investment Program capability streams and Implementation Plans for each Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority from mid-2019.The Plan also highlights the range of existing and new defence industry and innovation programs that will be used as a system to build the capability of our defence industry, providing a valuable information source for companies seeking to support Australia’s defence capability.“This first Defence Industrial Capability Plan demonstrates the Government’s commitment to our defence industry and the nation’s long-term defence and national security,” Minister Pyne said.“I encourage companies across Australia to read the Plan and to make use of the support available to succeed in meeting Australia defence needs and to grow our defence exports.”(ends)