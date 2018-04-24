ILA Berlin: Eric Trappier, Chairman of GIFAS, Will Lead A 40-Strong Delegation of French Companies

(Source: GIFAS; issued April 24, 2018)

PARIS --- Eric Trappier, Chairman of GIFAS and Chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation, will lead a 40-strong delegation of French companies made of aerospace, defence and space industrials, the greatest French participation of all times at ILA.Responding with enthusiasm to the invitation of BDLI, the sister German association of GIFAS, France is the Partner Country for the ILA Berlin airshow in 2018, scheduled to take place 25-29 April 2018. This partnership proves the excellent relationship between two of the world’s top aerospace nations with a strong track record in terms of cooperation.They are showcasing their know-how at the French pavilion or taking their own stands. The firms include prime contractors, midcaps and SMEs.“The French aerospace industry is proud to work alongside with its reliable, long-term partner, the German aerospace industry. History of cooperation between France and Germany is very strong, with real successes. During ILA Berlin, the industries and leaders of our two nations will have the greatest opportunity to prepare the future of the European aerospace.“This will be implemented with the strongest confidence in our common ability to cooperate, and shared wish to reaffirm the commitment of our industries in both aerospace, defence and space areas for future projects that are priorities for Europe,” stated the Chairman of GIFAS, Eric Trappier.-ends-