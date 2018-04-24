United Aircraft Corporation to Participate in Eurasia Airshow 2018

(Source: United Aircraft Corporation; issued April 24, 2018)

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will participate in the international Eurasia Airshow 2018 in Turkey. Eurasia Airshow, held for the first time, will take place in Antalya International Airport on April 25-29, 2018.



UAC and the corporation's subsidiaries will represent its joint exposition with a total area of 120 square meters. Guests of the show will see UAC’s latest programs of both military and civil aviation: Su-35 and MiG-35 fighters, Yak-130 jet trainer, new Russian MC-21-300 airliner and Superjet 100, Be-200 amphibious aircraft. The VIP version of SSJ100 will be demonstrated on static display.



The Eurasia Airshow aims to attract over 100,000 visitors from over 100 countries with more than 500 international exhibitors.



-ends-

