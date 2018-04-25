Disposal of Precision Micro

(Source: Meggitt plc; issued April 25, 2018)

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence and energy markets, has announced that it has sold Precision Micro, specialists in production photo etching for the automotive and medical sectors, to LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group for £22.5 million in cash. During the year to 31 December 2017, Precision Micro generated £15 million revenue.



This transaction is consistent with Meggitt’s strategy to focus on businesses of scale in attractive markets where our leading positions offer greater potential for growth and operational efficiencies.





