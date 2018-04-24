Brazil Conducts First Training Flight of Updated Lynx Helicopter

(Source: Forecast International; issued April 24, 2018)

YEOVIL, U.K. -- A Brazilian Navy pilot has performed the first flight on a modernized Lynx helicopter. Brazil is upgrading eight of its 12 Lynx helicopters under a July 2014 contract valued at $160 million.



The flight marked the beginning of the practical portion of a training course to teach pilots and tactical coordinators (TACCO's) to fly the updated Lynx models, known as the MK21B. The course is taking place at AgustaWestland's facility in Yeovil, U.K.



The midlife upgrade program consists of replacing the existing engines with the LHTEC CTS800-4N power plant, and installing new navigation, display, and mission avionics systems. The contract also includes a comprehensive support and training package that includes a flight training device.



Work began in May 2015 at the company's facility in Yeovil, U.K., and a first flight occurred in June 2017.



Although first deliveries were expected to be start in 2017 and end in 2019, they have been delayed to 2018 and 2020, respectively. Brazil expects three aircraft to be delivered in 2018 and the remaining five in 2020.



-ends-

