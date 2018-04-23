Soldier Protection Today

(Source: Center for A New American Security; issued April 23, 2018)

By Lauren Fish and Paul Scharre

The Super Soldiers series examines opportunities to improve dismounted soldier survivability in the near-, mid-, and far-term through changes to policies, improvements in equipment, and by harnessing emerging technologies.The first report in this series, “A Strategy for Enhancing Warfighter Survivability,” provided an overview of the limitations of current armor systems and a strategy for improving soldier survivability.This second report is an in-depth examination of the state of soldier protection today – both its value and limitations. Subsequent reports will build on this background material to examine the three main lines of effort outlined in “A Strategy for Enhancing Warfighter Survivability”: (1) mitigate blast effects to the brain; (2) optimize body armor design and use; and (3) capitalize on emerging technologies.-- Body armor is effective at ballistic protection.-- Such protection comes at a price, and the weight of body armor has increased substantially.-- The conservative nature of body armor standards may mean that armor is overdesigned in several respects. This means there may be opportunities for weight savings while still addressing the most prevalent threats.-- Body armor does not provide adequate protection from blast-induced brain injury, the signature wound of today’s wars.Body armor dates to antiquity. Siberian archaeological sites reveal body armor from at least 3,500 years ago.1 Armor has changed over time, from plates of animal bones to chain mail to today’s ceramic armor, with the constant aim to protect from contemporary threats. In each case, armor designs have balanced protection and mobility,2 a challenge that persists today. Elements of protection have been largely static – predominantly a helmet and body armor to protect the vulnerable head and torso – but design and materials have improved to keep pace with adversary weapons.3Today’s body armor consists of hard ceramic plates to protect the torso from high-velocity rifle rounds, overlaid on top of soft flexible armor to protect the torso from blast fragments and pistol rounds. Armor systems also include optional soft armor protection for the groin, neck, and upper arms, as well as a Kevlar helmet with ballistic protection from pistol rounds.-ends-