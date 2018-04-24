The Digital Transformation Arrives in the Theatre of Operations

Thales is finalising deployment of the new Supermux waveform for the Spanish Army under a contract from the Spanish defence ministry to adapt the PR4G radios in service with the Spanish armed forces to meet the latest battlefield requirements.



The new Supermux waveform expands the data transmission capabilities of the PR4G F@stnet radio. It also supports simultaneous, independent voice, data and Blue Force Tracking (BFT) so that users can transmit and receive priority information reliably under any circumstances.



With the new waveform, BFT information can also be transmitted automatically between any two modernised VHF networks to update the tactical situation faster and avoid friendly fire more effectively.



These new capabilities enable the PR4G radio to meet the challenges of battlespace digitisation and significantly enhance the operational benefits of the PR4G F@stnet within the Spanish Army's tactical command and control systems.



