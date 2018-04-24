RAF Typhoons Return to Black Sea NATO Mission

(Source: British Forces News; issued April 24, 2018)

RAF Typhoons have returned to Romania to continue their role in NATO's enhanced Air Policing mission.



They left their base at RAF Lossiemouth to join 135 Expeditionary Air Wing (EAW) at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase near Constanta in southeast Romania.



In charge of 135 EAW is Wing Commander Chris Ball, who said:



“This is an important role for us that will build upon the success of last year’s mission to help to secure NATO airspace in the Black Sea region.



"These are interesting times but from the Black Sea to the Baltics, NATO’s resolve is steadfast to defend itself against any threat.”



The EAW is based at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire and consists of 150 personnel, including II Squadron.



The Squadron is drawn from stations across the country to form a unit capable of carrying out all the necessary support activities to maintain a fast jet operational force.



The RAF will stay in the region from May until September.



The deployment is part of NATO's peace mission and mirrors those of recent years in which Typhoons have been deployed to the Baltic states.



