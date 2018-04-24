Fremm “Federico Martinengo” Delivered to the Italian Navy

(Source: Fincantieri; issued April 24, 2018)

TRIESTE --- The frigate “Federico Martinengo” was delivered today to the Italian Navy at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Muggiano (La Spezia). It is the seventh of a series of 10 FREMM vessels of the FREMM program – Multi Mission European Frigates – commissioned to Fincantieri as part of the international Italian-French program, coordinated by OCCAR (the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation).



Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (51% Fincantieri and 49% Leonardo) is the prime contractor for Italy in the FREMM program, which envisions the construction of 10 units, all already ordered.



“Federico Martinengo” is the seventh unit built by Fincantieri including the combat system, the third in multipurpose configuration after the “Carlo Bergamini” and the “Luigi Rizzo”, delivered to the Italian Navy respectively in 2013 and 2017.



Reaching a length of 144 meters and with a displacement at full load of approximately 6,700 tons, the FREMM frigates represent technological excellence: designed to reach a maximum speed of 27 knots and to provide accommodation for 200 people (crew and staff), these vessels are able to always guarantee a high degree of flexibility and to operate in a wide range of scenarios and tactical situations.



The FREMM program, representing the Italian and European defence state of the art, stems from the renewal need of the Italian Navy “Lupo” class (already decommissioned) and “Maestrale” class (some already decommissioned, other close to the attainment of operational limit) class frigates, both built by Fincantieri in the 1970s.



These units – which will become the backbone of the naval fleet over the next decades –significantly contribute to the development of the tasks assigned to the Italian Navy, being able to operate in various sectors, from specific military purposes to those in favor of the community.



-ends-

