(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 24, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $10,891,280 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0045).



This modification provides additional funding for flight test software sustainment in support of the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants.



Sustainment services to be provided include ground maintenance activities; action request resolution; depot activation activities; Automatic Logistics Information System operations and maintenance; reliability, maintainability and health management implementation and support; supply chain management; and activities to provide and support pilot and maintainer initial training.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (46 percent); Orlando, Florida (32 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (9 percent); El Segundo, California (7 percent); and Greenville, South Carolina (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2018.



Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $10,891,280 will be obligated at time of award, $8,709,539 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($4,354,769; 39.98 percent); Marine Corps ($2,177,385; 19.99 percent); Navy ($2,177,385; 19.99 percent); and non-DoD participants ($2,181,741; 20.04 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



