India-Made Tejas Fighter Performs Well At Gagan Shakti, Officials Worried About Slow Production

(Source: New Delhi TV; posted April 25, 2018)

NEW DELHI --- The indigenously-manufactured Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas has performed well while it was put to trial by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in war-like operational conditions during Gagan Shakti, its biggest ever 14-day war exercise."We did trials and validation of operational efficiency of LCA Tejas. We were able to generate six sorties per platform per day. In this exercise, we had deployed eight platforms," said an IAF official who was associated with this exercise.The exercise started on April 8 and concluded on April 21. On the first day, six of Tejas jets reported "snag". "But we were able to get those rectified soon," said the official.Officials said that a key focus of the exercise was to check IAF's readiness to deal with a biological, chemical and nuclear war and we were satisfied with our capability to deal with such situations. While the officials associated with the exercise expressed satisfaction regarding the performance of Tejas, they were also worried about the slow production rate."We are happy with the Tejas. We are looking for fast production and also induction into the force," they said.The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft is a supersonic, single-seat, single-engine multi-role light fighter jet that has been under development since 1983 by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). (end of excerpt)-ends-