Netherlands – F-16 Formal Training Unit at Tucson Air National Guard Base (ANGB), Arizona

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 24, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Netherlands of defense articles and services in support of continuation of a Continental United States (CONUS)-based Royal Netherlands Air Force F-16 Formal Training Unit for an estimated cost of $110 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the Netherlands has requested to buy defense articles and services in support of continuation of a Continental United States (CONUS)-based Royal Netherlands Air Force F-16 Formal Training Unit, to include up to twenty-seven (27) GBU-12 Inert Paveway IIs.



Also included are PGU-27 Inert training rounds, Impulse Cartridges, MJU-7/B Flares, RR-188 Chaff, BDU-33/B and BDU-50/B training munitions, fuel and air refueling support, airlift services, base operating support, facilities, publications and technical documentation, pilot training, personnel training and training equipment, weapon system and software support, U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics personnel services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated program value is $110 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.



This potential sale will continue to improve the Royal Netherlands Air Force's (RNLAF) ability to develop mission-ready and experienced pilots to support its F-16 aircraft inventory. The well-established pilot proficiency training program at Tucson Air National Guard Base will train pilots in F-16 operations, tactics, techniques, and procedures. This training will enhance the RNLAF's ability to continue contributions to Overseas Contingency Operations and to NATO air policing operations, as well as, to possible future coalitions operations. The Netherlands will have no difficulty absorbing this training.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



There is no prime contractor involved in this proposed sale. The Tucson Air National Guard will provide instruction, flight operations, and maintenance support and facilities with defense articles anticipated to come from U.S. stocks, as needed. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government personnel or contractor representatives to the Netherlands.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

