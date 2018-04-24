Netherlands – M1156 Precision Guided Kits

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued April 24, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Netherlands of three thousand five hundred (3,500) M1156 Precision Guided Kits for an estimated cost of $70 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Netherlands has requested to buy three thousand five hundred (3,500) M1156 Precision Guided Kits.



Also included are six (6) PGK settable trainers; two (2) PGK cut away models; one hundred (100) M76 PGK fuze wrenches; ten (10) Extended Length Artillery Projectile Extractors (ELAPEs); PGK technical data and publications; U.S. Government engineering and technical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is $70 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of the Netherlands which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. It is important to the U.S. national interests to assist the Netherlands to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. The Netherlands has been a consistent coalition partner supporting the United States in various coalition combat operations to include counter-ISIS, Stabilization Force in Iraq, and Afghanistan.



The proposed sale of PGK will provide a precision guided capability to 155mm artillery projectiles and improve Netherlands's capability to meet current and future enemy threats. The Netherlands will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defenses, deter regional threats, and provide direct support to coalition and security cooperation efforts. The Netherlands will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not impact the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Orbital ATK. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. or contractor representatives to the Netherlands.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

