China’s First Domestically Built Carrier Set to Begin Sea Trials

(Source: Center for Strategic and International Studies; issued April 23, 2018)

Q1: In what ways does the Type 001A differ from China’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning? How significant are these differences?A1: The Liaoning began its life as a “heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser” for the Soviet Navy. It was later purchased by a Chinese entity and underwent years of refits to modernize its hull, radar, and electronics.Five years after the Liaoning was commissioned, China launched the Type 001A on April 26, 2017. Unlike its Soviet-built predecessor, the Type 001A is China’s first domestically built carrier. Both carriers are similar in size and use a STOBAR (short take-off but arrested recovery) system for the launch and recovery of aircraft. Although similar to the Liaoning, the Type 001A features some notable enhancements, such as a larger airwing and improved radar systems.The Type 001A is a major milestone for the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). It is one thing to refit an old Soviet carrier, as was done with the Liaoning. It is something else entirely to build one from scratch. With the Type 001A, Chinese ship designers and naval personnel are not just figuring out how to build one ship, but several carriers—each of which will boast new and improved technology. China is working toward incrementally matching some of the best carrier technology in the world, and the Type 001A is a big step in the that direction. (end of excerpt)-ends-