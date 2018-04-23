S. Korea's Military to Draw Bidders for Naval Chopper Contract

(Source: Yonhap News Service; posted April 23, 2018)

SEOUL --- South Korea will soon invite foreign bidders to supply advanced naval anti-submarine warfare choppers, the state arms agency said Monday.



A government committee on weapons acquisition decided to give a public notice of the bid "around May" to decide a preferred bidder through a "comprehensive assessment" of capabilities, costs and other elements, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).



The Navy wants to introduce 12 helicopters by 2022 in a 780-million-dollar project.



"Once maritime operation helicopters are introduced additionally, the Navy's multi-dimensional operation capabilities are expected to improve, including anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare," the DAPA said.



An AW-159 Wildcat helicopter of the South Korean Navy takes part in an anti-submarine exercise in the Yellow Sea in this file photo provided by the Navy. (Yonhap) An AW-159 Wildcat helicopter of the South Korean Navy takes part in an anti-submarine exercise in the Yellow Sea in this file photo provided by the Navy. (Yonhap)



South Korea has already bought eight AW-159 shipborne anti-submarine helicopters, also known as Wildcats.



Leonardo Helicopters, the manufacturer of the AW-159, hopes for a repeat order. Other candidate models include Sikorsky's MH-60R and NHIndustries' NH-90.



The DAPA also said it plans to pick a defense firm for a contract to mass-produce the Navy's 230-ton high-speed vessel, code-named Gumdoksuri-B or Patrol-boat Killer Medium Rocket (PKMR), to replace the aged PKM fleet. The contract is due in the first half of 2020.



The PKMR's Batch-I ships are in production and the planned contract is for the Batch-II ones.



On the program to introduce additional Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) guided interceptor rockets, the agency said it plans to ink a deal with the U.S. government this year in the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) process.



