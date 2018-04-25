Russia Shows Air and Air Defense Military Equipment at the Debut Eurasia Airshow 2018 in Turkey

(Source: Rostec; issued April 25, 2018)

JSC Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) will organize a unified Russia’s display at the debut international Eurasia Airshow 2018 to be held at the Antalya International Airport, Turkey on April 25-29, 2018 under the aegis of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.



“Rosoboronexport was honored to receive an invitation from the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey to participate in the debut international Eurasia Airshow 2018. Turkey is currently one of the most dynamically developing arms markets, especially when it comes to the aviation segment.



“The country provides a very specific business-bridge between the East and the West, and this bridge is very important to us from the perspective of widening the geographical reach of the company's supplies and strengthening the military and technical cooperation between Russia and Middle Eastern and European countries. I am confident that the airshow has a bright future and we are ready to become its permanent participant,” Rosoboronexport’s Director General Alexander Mikheev said.



At Eurasia Airshow 2018, the Russia’s unified display will feature the Rostec State Corporation, Rosoboronexport and Concern VKO Almaz Antey showcasing state-of-the-art air and air defense military equipment. The airshow will also be attended by the delegations of the lead Russian aircraft manufacturers.



Combat application of Russian aircraft and air defense systems during the counterterrorist operations in the Middle East has shown their high efficiency. Turkey and Middle Eastern countries are peculiarly interested in the Su-35 air superiority fighter, Su-30SME air superiority multirole fighter, Il-76MD-90A(E) military-transport aircraft, Mi-28NE attack helicopters, Ka-52 attack/reconnaissance helicopters, Mi-35 attack/transport helicopters, Mi-26T2 heavy transport helicopters and Mi-171Sh and Mi-17V-5 military-transport helicopters.



Ansat and Ka-226T helicopters also enjoy great export prospects stipulated by the versatility of their application by various security services, high flight safety, unique specifications and simplicity of maintenance and operation.



Besides, Turkey and Middle Eastern and European countries place special emphasis on the Russian air defense assets. Various export versions of the S-400 Triumf SAM system, Pantsir-S1 missile/gun system and Buk-M2E and Tor-M2 are expected to draw peculiar attention at the airshow.



