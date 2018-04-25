International Airshow “Eurasia-2018” Starts in Turkey

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued April 25, 2018)

Today, April 25, the international airshow “Eurasia-2018”, held in Antalya, Turkey, will start. UKROBORONPROM SE “Antonov” represents medium transport aircraft An-178 and An-77 in the framework of this expo. During the air show, these aircraft will perform demonstration flights.



During Eurasia-2018, a number of meetings and negotiations with representatives of government agencies, industrial enterprises and air carriers of Turkey and other countries will be held to discuss the areas of cooperation under the programs: a short-range medium-airlift military transport aircraft An-178, An-148 / An-158 regional passenger aircraft, a promising STOL military transport aircraft An-188, UAVs.



All these programs are planned to be developed and implemented in a wide-ranging international cooperation.



