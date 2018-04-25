Boeing, Rohde & Schwarz Sign Agreement to Offer R&S SDAR to H-47 Chinook Customers

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued April 25, 2018)

BERLIN --– Boeing and Rohde & Schwarz have reached an agreement to offer Rohde & Schwarz’s next-generation software-defined airborne radio (SDAR) into the flight systems of H-47 Chinook helicopters. The R&S SDAR will give operators of the Boeing-built Chinook significant communications capabilities.



“This is yet another example of how we can accommodate unique customer requirements,” said Michael Hostetter, director, Boeing Vertical Lift Programs in Germany. “Customers will enjoy tailorable encryption, frequency hopping, agility, and excellent voice and data connectivity advantages compared to conventional radios.”



This is the first time Rohde & Schwarz’s airborne radios will be available for the H-47 Chinook, adding to the existing supplier footprint in Germany, where Boeing conducts $1.3 billion of business annually with nearly 100 suppliers. Rohde & Schwarz in the U.S. has been a supplier to Boeing since 2006.



“We are delighted that we are establishing this partnership with Boeing, a partnership that will put the next generation of software-defined airborne radios on Chinook helicopters,” added Stefan Pleyer, vice president, Market Segment Avionics at Rohde & Schwarz.



To date, Boeing has delivered more than 900 H-47 Chinook helicopters that are on order or operation in 20 countries, including eight NATO nations; Canada, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the U.S., allowing for increased interoperability between NATO nations during joint training and deployment operations worldwide.



Boeing has been a strong contributor to the German economy for many decades. Today Boeing directly employs approximately 600 people at 11 locations throughout Germany and sustains many thousands additional jobs in Germany through its supply chain and other activities. In 2016, Boeing and its supply-chain partners spent almost 1.3 billion dollars with its established network of nearly 100 suppliers located across Germany. Boeing works together with many more sub-tier and German-owned suppliers worldwide.



Germany is a key market for Boeing to invest in research and technology partnerships. Boeing has established two research sites in Germany, the Research & Technology Office in Munich and the Digital Aviation & Analytics Lab in Neu-Isenburg near Frankfurt and invests in a growing portfolio of research and technology projects with German industry, universities and research organizations.





The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative information and communications technology products for professional users. Founded more than 80 years ago, the independent company has an extensive sales and service network in more than 70 countries. On June 30, 2017, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 10,500 employees. The group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 1.9 billion in the 2016/2017 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and also has regional hubs in Asia and the USA.



-ends-

