AIA Releases Recommendations on Future of the Industrial Base

(Source: Aerospace Industries Association; issued April 25, 2018)

Today, AIA released its recommendations responding to the ongoing interagency assessment of the manufacturing and defense industrial base and their supply chains required by Executive Order 13806, Assessing and Strengthening the Manufacturing and Defense Industrial Base and Supply Chain Resiliency of the United States. The report, “Fostering the Manufacturing & Defense Industrial Base of the Future,” lays out the aerospace and defense industry’s recommendations for policies that will ensure and enhance the health of the manufacturing and defense industrial base.“We’re pleased that the Administration is taking a hard look at the industrial base and the policies that impact it,” said AIA Vice President for National Security Policy John Luddy. “The health and resilience of our defense industrial base and its supply chain are central to our nation’s security and prosperity. That’s why it is so important to have this opportunity to highlight issues surrounding our industry’s ability to deliver capabilities to the warfighter effectively and efficiently.”The paper breaks industry recommendations into four general areas:-- Robust, Balanced and Stable Defense Spending-- Streamlined Acquisition Policy-- Stewardship of Key Capabilities-- A Talented WorkforceAIA welcomes the Executive Order assessment, citing the much-needed attention it brings to long-recognized problems. AIA is partnering with the Department of Defense in this assessment, by presenting these recommendations and hosting several listening sessions between government and industry officials to foster important dialogue on these issues.-ends-