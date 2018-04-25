Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 25, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $38,499,420 modification to the previously awarded F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0001).



This modification provides additional funding for the low-rate initial production of long lead materials, parts, components, and effort for economic order quantity increases for the Navy (Lot) 12; and the government of Italy (Lots 13 and 14).



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, California (25 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (20 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and non-Department of Defense(DoD) participant funds in the amount of $38,499,420 are obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($28,499,120; 74 percent); and non-DoD participants ($10,000,000; 20.03 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

