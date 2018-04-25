Pentagon Classifies Study of F-35 Jet’s Challenges in Pacific (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; posted April 25, 2018)

By Anthony Capaccio

The Pentagon classified an assessment of the major challenges the Marine Corps encountered in deploying the U.S.’s first F-35 jets to the Pacific, according to a new Government Accountability Office report.An unclassified version of the study released on Wednesday suggests the problems with the Lockheed Martin Corp. fighter -- which would bolster U.S. capabilities in case of a conflict with North Korea -- could be significant, touching on both critical software and supply chain issues.“While the Marine Corps recognizes the advanced warfighting capabilities the F-35 will bring to the Pacific, it is facing challenges operating in the area,” according to the unclassified version. “In particular, it is uncertain how long the F-35 can effectively operate” if its software-intensive maintenance diagnostic system -- critical for keeping the jets flying -- “becomes disconnected from the aircraft,” according to the report.Moreover, lessons learned from the Marine Corps deployment aren’t being shared in a systematic way with the Navy or Air Force, according to the unclassified report, raising questions about inter-service coordination on the world’s costliest weapons program. (end of excerpt)-ends-