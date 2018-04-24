Launch Delay for VA243

(Source: Arianespace; issued April 24, 2018)

Due to additional technical checks with the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) GSAT-11 satellite, to be conducted from the ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC) located at Bangalore, the Ariane 5 launch initially planned for May 25, 2018, VA243, has been postponed.



The next Arianespace launch will therefore be VA244, in July 2018. An Ariane 5 ES launch vehicle will orbit four more Galileo satellites for the European Commission and the European Space Agency (ESA).



The launch of the Azerspace-2 / Intelsat-38 satellite for Azercosmos and Intelsat has been rescheduled for this summer, following VA244. The planned date and the co-passenger will be announced shortly.



The rest of the 2018 Arianespace launch manifest remains unchanged.



GSAT-11 Launch Rescheduled

(Source: India Space Research Organisation; issued Apr 25, 2018)

The launch of GSAT-11 scheduled during May 2018 from Kourou, French Guyana is rescheduled.



The revised launch date will be communicated subsequently.



