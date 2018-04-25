Antonov Company Lands World's Largest Aircraft In Berlin and Offers Additional Airlift Support to NATO and EU

After Russia recently withdrew from its airlift support agreements with NATO, Ukraine’s Antonov has offered to step in with its fleet of airlifters, and has brought the world’s largest aircraft to the Berlin Air Show to make its point. (AC photo)

BERLIN --- The world's largest aircraft, the AN-225 "Mriya", landed in Berlin, Germany today, as its Ukrainian owner, Antonov Company, announced it is ready to provide additional support to the Strategic Airlift International Solution (SALIS) programme with the necessary number of AN-124-100 aircraft for strategic air transportations in the interest of NATO and EU nations.



The AN-225, which is operated by Antonov Company's air transportation division, Antonov Airlines, is taking part in the Berlin Innovation and Leadership in Aerospace (ILA) Air Show.



The AN-225, with its 250-tonne payload capacity, is part of a fleet of heavy lift aircraft operated by Antonov Airlines, including seven AN-124-100s, two of which have an increased payload capacity of 150 tonnes.



The fleet is undergoing a modernisation programme, ensuring it can continue to safely fly outsized and emergency cargo globally, with a rapid turnaround time.



The AN-225 will be at the ILA Berlin Air Show 2018 until Sunday, 29th April 2018.





Antonov Airlines specialises in the transport of outsized and project cargo worldwide using its fleet of seven AN-124-100-type "Ruslan" aircraft with up to 150 tonnes payload, its 60-tonne payload AN-22, and its unique 250-tonne payload AN-225 "Mriya", which is the largest aircraft in the world, and smaller AN-26 and AN-74 aircraft.



More than 28 years after launching as the first company to offer the AN-124-100 commercially, Antonov Airlines continues to deliver air cargo solutions across the aerospace, defence, energy, humanitarian, industrial, automotive, and oil and gas sectors.



Antonov Airlines is a division of Antonov Company, headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine, and a Ukrainian state-owned enterprise, which designs, develops, produces and maintains the AN aircraft.



The UK Office of Antonov Airlines is based at Diamond Hangar, London Stansted Airport. The USA Office of Antonov Airlines is based at Houston, Texas.



