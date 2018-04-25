Eurofighter – the Perfect Choice for Germany

(Source: Eurofighter Typhoon; issued April 25, 2018)

Eurofighter CEO Volker Paltzo confirmed that Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH has jointly submitted with Airbus Defence & Space their response to the German Government for the replacement of their Tornado fleet, arguing that Eurofighter is the perfect choice for Germany.



Volker Paltzo said: “I am confident that Eurofighter Typhoon can provide a cost effective and attractive solution for Germany, which will deliver every capability and perform every mission the German Air Force needs.



“Eurofighter Typhoon is the logical choice for Germany: As well as providing all the capabilities the German Air Force needs, it also guarantees German sovereignty across many aspects, such as mission and maintenance data (there are no black boxes on Typhoon). It is also the least risk solution: Germany knows, uses and understands our aircraft.”



Looking to the future, the Eurofighter CEO also positioned Eurofighter as the natural bridge for any future European fighter programme.



“Eurofighter will remain the dominant fighter aircraft in Europe for the next thirty to forty years. The technologies we are developing for Eurofighter today will go hand in hand with those technologies we expect to see on a future European fighter programme – manned or unmanned.



“Eurofighter provides the best route to develop the technologies that will be incorporated onto a future European combat air system, and will be the natural partner to such an asset in the decades to follow its entry into service.”



Volker Paltzo also confirmed the consortium’s confidence in securing additional sales of the Eurofighter at home and abroad: “Looking to the future, Eurofighter partner companies and their national governments are actively involved in campaigns across Europe involving in excess of 300 more potential aircraft.



“I want to underscore that every Euro spent on Eurofighter within Europe stays in Europe. It is reinvested in the European economy, in European jobs, and in European communities. So, if Europe wants a strong defence and a strong industry to deliver it, then Eurofighter is the best choice for Europe.”



In conclusion, Volker Paltzo said: “Eurofighter is the right choice for Germany, the right choice for Europe, and the natural partner for – and stepping stone to – a European FCAS programme. We can be proud of what Europe has, can and will achieve in the future.”



