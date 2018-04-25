Statement by Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued April 25, 2018)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

PARIS --- Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, will visit the Innovation and Leadership in Aerospace (ILA) air show on April 26 at the Schönefeld airport in Berlin. France is the guest of honor of this 2018 edition.



Florence Parly and her German counterpart Ursula von der Leyen will travel to the show aboard an Airbus A400M, a symbol of deep and rich Franco-German and European cooperation in defense.



This internationally-renowned show will be an opportunity to take new steps in Franco-German capability cooperation, particularly regarding the Future Air Combat System (FCAS) and the Maritime Patrol Systems.



In particular, a document marking the agreement of France and Germany on the operational need of SCAF will be signed.



This is a historic first and a decisive step for Europe of defense. The signing of this document, just a few months after the Franco-German Defense and Security Council of July 2017, which initiated this project is an illustration of the determination of France and Germany to act quickly for Europe defense around concrete and necessary projects. This agreement also opens up exceptional opportunities for the European defense industry as well as for innovation.



These significant efforts in the field of capability are part of a common desire to strengthen European strategic autonomy. Franco-German cooperation is an illustration of this dynamic that is built by concrete actions.



Major Franco-German projects have been joined by other European nations. The MALE Eurodrone, of which a life-size model will be presented at the show, is a symbolic example of the dynamic that is driving the defense Europe forward.





- A joint press conference by Florence Parly and Ursula von der Leyen will take place on Thursday 26 April 2018 at 16h in Berlin, at ILA.



