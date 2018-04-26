Ministerial Decree Creates the DMAé

(Source: French Armed Forces Minister; issued April 26, 2018)

(Issued in French only; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

PARIS --- An April 18 decree set the terms of reference of the Aviation Maintenance Department (Direction de la Maintenance Aéronautique, DMAé) and formally established it as directly subordinated to the Chief of the Defense Staff.



This agency succeeds, with expanded missions, the integrated structure for the operational maintenance of aeronautical equipment (Maintien en Condition Opérationnelle des Matériels Aéronautiques) of the Armed Forces Ministry. The objective is to improve the performance and effectiveness of aviation maintenance under operational conditions, and thus increase the availability of aircraft of the Ministry of the Armed Forces.



The DMAé will devise and design the operational support strategy for military aviation equipment, and contribute to the development of the MCO policy and best practices. It will also conduct and evaluate studies on the evolution of operational logistic support operations and contributes to the design of industrial policy for public and private organizations.



The Council of Ministers on April 20, adopting a proposal tabled by the Minister of the Armed Forces, appointed DGA General Monique Legrand-Larroche as Director of Aviation Maintenance.



-ends-

