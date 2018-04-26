Two-Year Contract Anniversary

(Source: Naval Group; issued April 26, 2018)

An artist’s view of Australia’s future conventional submarine. (NG image)

Thursday, 26th April 2018 marks the two-year anniversary of Naval Group being selected by the Australian Government as the international partner for the design and build of 12 regionally superior submarines for the Royal Australian Navy.



Since being awarded the contract, we have achieved some significant company, industry and Program milestones. We are only two years into a 50 year program and while much has been achieved, we still have a long way to go.



We remain committed to delivering a regionally superior submarine by bringing international experience and technology together with local capabilities to upskill Australia and support Australia become a sovereign submarine nation. This is a requirement of the Australian Government and we are working in partnership with the Department of Defence to fulfil this requirement.



Program milestones



-- Officially opened the Future Submarine Program office in Cherbourg housing Naval Group personnel alongside their Defence and Lockheed Martin Australia colleagues;



-- Commenced the master planning studies to inform the design and build of the Future Submarine Construction yard in Adelaide;



-- The first stage of the submarine design, known as the functional analysis was completed on schedule in October 2017 culminating in a successful preliminary system requirements review;



-- Sent the first group of Australian engineers over to France to undertake specific design training for Australia’s Future Submarine. The mission is an important step in the Transfer of Technology from France to Australia to establish submarine sovereignty; and



-- Awarded the Design Services Subcontract (DSCC) to KBR to assist with the concept design of the proposed Future Submarine (SEA1000) construction yard at the Osborne Naval Shipbuilding precinct in South Australia.



Australian Industry milestones



-- Conducted eight Future Submarine industry briefings across the nation providing Australian companies information on how to become involved in the Future Submarine Program;



-- Suppliers for the top five pieces of equipment are currently being reviewed. They include:

* the submarine’s main motor,

* diesel generators,

* switchboards

* batteries, and

* weapons discharge systems.



-- Released Expressions of Interests and Requests for Information for major equipment and common technologies equipment for the Future Submarine; and



-- We have worked and continue to work with education facilities, TAFEs and universities, having forged a collaborative engineering and research Memorandum of Understanding with the University of New South Wales.



Company Milestones



-- Expanded the Naval Group Australia team from 15 employees to 74 and are due to double in size to approximately 155 in 2018;



-- Partnered with the Indigenous Defence Consortium (IDC) to explore opportunities to include Indigenous Australians and Indigenous businesses within Naval Group’s supply chain;



-- Participated in the Pacific 2017 International Maritime Exposition where we demonstrated how we will design and deliver 12 regionally superior submarines;



-- Signed an MoU with the Australian Council of Trade Unions which outlined the partnership principles that will govern how the parties will work together going forwards; and



-- Successfully became ISO 9001 certified.



-ends-

