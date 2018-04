Turkey Working on New Model of Bora Ballistic Missile

(Source: Forecast International; issued April 26, 2018)

ANKARA -- Turkey has announced it is working on a new ballistic missile. The Turkey has already developed the Bora 1, which has a maximum range of 280 kilometers.



Now, the Turkish Ministry of Defense (MoD) has started develop of a new model - the Bora 2. This is to be a more technologically advanced missile that offers longer-range, according to the Turkish MoD.



Production of the Bora 2 will take place in Turkey.



