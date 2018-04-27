Global Supply Chain Contracts Showcase Australian Export Success

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued April 27, 2018)

The Global Supply Chain Program continues to support Australia’s defence industry to grow and export internationally, with the Program celebrating over $1 billion in contracts being awarded to date.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP said Australia’s defence industry is growing, and so are our defence exports.



“The achievement of over $1 billion in Global Supply Chain Program contracts is an impressive achievement, and evidence of our world class defence industry,” Minister Pyne said.



The achievement comes as South Australian company Airspeed signed a contract with Thales Australia. This contract is for the design and manufacture of key components for Next Generation Sonar Systems.



Thales has a strong track record of supporting innovative, high tech Australian businesses with over 80 per cent of the contracts awarded by Thales through the Global Supply Chain program over the past five years for high value work.



Minister Pyne congratulated Airspeed, which specialises in the design and build of composite materials for aerospace, maritime and energy-related projects.



“Airspeed’s success in delivering on this contract will embed the company in Thales’s supply chain and provide access to future export opportunities around the world,” Minister Pyne said.



“The Global Supply Chain Program along with other export initiatives the Government has announced this year will give Australian defence companies the support they need to grow, invest and deliver defence capability.



“Australian Small and Medium businesses are often the beneficiaries of supply chain contracts. This was evident with the recent announcement of the Rheinmetall Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles with over 40 companies from across Australia contracted for the construction of the fleet.”



“The launch of the Australian Defence Export Office and the appointment of David Johnston as Australian Defence Exports Advocate also boosts the support available for Australian businesses to achieve export success.”



The Global Supply Chain Program is managed by the Centre of Defence Industry Capability.



-ends-

