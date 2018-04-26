The Airbus Case Sits At the Heart of the Brexit Industrial Equation (excerpt)

(Source: London School of Economics; posted April 26, 2018)

While an agreement on Brexit negotiations is far from being reached between the United Kingdom and the European Union, Brussels seems to be taking an even more aggressive stance. It recently announced its will to kick Britain out of the Galileo project after it leaves the EU. This programme is aimed at creating a global navigation satellite system for Europe, as a way to compete against the American global positioning system (GPS).The United Kingdom, as a member of the European Space Agency, has been a major participant in the system since its launch 17 years ago, funding 12 per cent of the €10 billion project, and providing, through UK Company SSTL, a subsidiary of Airbus, the largest part of the running satellites.Britain has rejected this one-sided decision and has revealed its intention to stay on board, through the voices of Theresa May and of her Defence Secretary, Gavin Williamson, calling it an “outrageous” move. An exclusion from the project would create chaos for Britain’s space industry, with UK companies currently holding contracts of nearly €400 million, with over 4,000 workers based in Portsmouth and Stevenage.Moreover, a major victim of this decision would be the British military, as the EU would seek to protect the confidentiality of the project. This move would be made despite the long-time full cooperation of British security services in Europe, and regardless of the will of Westminster to leave defence and security issues outside of the negotiations. Hence the reaction of UK officials.Airbus also criticised this announcement, calling for an urgent solution one year before Brexit. Tom Enders, Airbus’ chief executive, recently said the UK’s involvement in the project was crucial. “The UK’s continued participation in the EU Galileo program will ensure security and defence ties are strengthened for the benefit of Europe as a whole, during a period of increasing threats to our security and geopolitical instability.” (end of excerpt)-ends-