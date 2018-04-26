First Letter of Intention for SSJ 75 Purchase Signed

(Source: Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company; issued April 26, 2018)

On April 26, 2018 at Eurasia Airshow the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (PJSC “UAC” subsidiary) and S7 Group signed the Letter of Intention that determined the interest of both Parties to delivery of the new modification of the SSJ100 – the 75-seats version.



The Parties agreed as follows – till the end of Summer 2018 they are to make a decision upon the Agreement for 50 SSJ75 with an option for 25 more aircraft of this type with the term of the deliveries beginning marked in 2022. In that case S7 is to be the launch customer of the new modification.



Following the course for the SSJ100 further development and broadening the production line, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company decided in February 2018 to create a version with reduced passenger capacity for 75 passengers.



“It is pleasant to see that the plans of SCAC concerning further improvement of the aircraft are supported by Russian leading carriers such as S7. We hope that our collaboration will result in competitive, efficient aircraft relevant for the market” – noted the President of the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company Alexander Rubtsov.



Supervisory council will be created as part of the new aircraft development program, it will consist of the SCAC and S7 representatives.



According to the assessments the perspective demand for such aircraft might reach 200-300 aircraft for Russian market and up to 3000 for foreign market.



In 2018 SCAC together with leading aviation centers – “TsAGI”, “VIAM”, “NIAT” will start the creation of the 75-seated modification taking into consideration the requirements of the launch customer.



It is planned that the aircraft will be produced with maximum of Russian components. Together with the size optimization it is planned to reduce the weight of the structural weight up to 10-15%, to improve aerodynamics up to 10% and reduce specific fuel consumption up to 5% and increase the part of composition materials. The aim is also to cut operation and after-sales support costs.



-ends-

