Jordan to Receive Four Mi-26T Helicopters This Year

(Source: TASS; published April 26, 2018)

A Russian Air Force Mi-26T heavy lift helicopter. (TASS photo)

ANTALYA --- Russia will complete the delivery of four world’s most heavy-lifting series helicopters Mi-26T to Jordan this year, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Helicopters holding Andrei Boginsky told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the Eurasia Airshow.



"Contract performance is underway. We are to complete supplies this year. Four helicopters in total are meant," the top manager said.



Mi-26T helicopters are used for various missions - transportation, evacuation, fire-fighting and so on. The helicopter is capable of carrying up to 20 tonnes of cargo inside the body or on the external suspension.



