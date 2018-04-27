Saab Signs Contract for Training Systems to the Finnish Army

(Source: Saab; issued April 27, 2018)

Saab has signed a contract with the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command Headquarters (FDFLCHQ) for deliveries of training systems to the Finnish Army. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 47 million and deliveries will start in 2018.



Saab provides the Finnish Army with expert training support for KASI, its mobile Combat Training Centre (CTC). Saab sets up, supports and moves the mobile combat training centre to different training sites. This provides soldiers and officers of the Finnish Defence Forces with resources for tactical training at all levels. Included in the contract are deliveries of KASI training systems to two new Finnish Army regiments.



“For years, we have supplied the Finnish Defence Forces with state-of-the art training solutions. By combining these new training systems with the existing ones, the Finnish Defence Forces will be able to conduct instrumentation training involving up to 2400 participants”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation within Saab business area Dynamics.



“The order is in line with our long-term commitment to help the Finnish Defence Forces improve their battlefield capabilities, and we are confident that they will benefit from these new training systems”, says Åsa Thegström.



Since 2005 the Finnish Army has used the KASI mobile Combat Training Centre (CTC). KASI, a national training resource, can be set-up in any location in Finland and is used for realistic pre-deployment training of international missions as well as supporting regimental combat exercises.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

