International Airshow Eurasia-2018: Joint Turkish-Ukrainian Plane Manufacturing Project

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued April 26, 2018)

In the framework of the airshow Eurasia-2018, held in Antalya, Turkey, the presentation of the program for the manufacture of STOL military transport aircraft by Turkey and Ukraine – in the context of international cooperation – was held.



Due to high tactical and operational characteristics, this aircraft has low requirements for runway length, and can also be operated from airfields.



The program was demonstrated to the official delegation of Turkey, headed by Dr.Ismail Demir, Undersecretary for Defense Industries, who was the first one to visit the stand of Ukrainian delegation. The demonstration was performed by Sergii Omelchenko, First Deputy Director General of the SC “Ukroboronprom”, and Dr. Oleksandr Los, Acting President of ANTONOV Company.



"This Turkish-Ukrainian project is one of the top programs, represented by us at Eurasia-2018", said Oleksandr Los’. In turn, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrii Sybiha mentioned that such programs are “strategic partnership in action.”



Antonov aircraft AN-77 and AN-178 perform demo flight in the framework of the exhibition. Numerous talks – aimed at cooperation development between Turkey and Ukraine in the aviation industry – are held at the stand of Ukrainian delegation.



