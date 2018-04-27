Proposal on a New Act on Operational Military Support Between Sweden and Finland

The Inquiry on legal regulation of the defence cooperation with Finland proposes that the Government should be given powers to take certain decisions on providing and receiving military support within the framework of the Swedish–Finnish defence cooperation.

Inquiry Chair Ingvar Åkesson and Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist



The Inquiry on legal regulation of the defence cooperation with Finland (Fö 2017:01) was instructed to review certain elements of the legal conditions for Sweden's defence cooperation with Finland, based on the analysis of the regulations in the Instrument of Government presented in the Feasibility Inquiry's report (SOU Series 2016:64).



The aim was to ensure that the necessary decisions on providing and receiving military support within the framework of the Swedish–Finnish defence cooperation can be taken with sufficient speed, and that Finnish forces providing support to Sweden may have the powers that are necessary in Sweden.



The Inquiry proposes that the Government should be given powers to take certain decisions on providing and receiving military support within the framework of the Swedish–Finnish defence cooperation. It concerns decisions to deploy Swedish armed forces to support Finland to prevent violations of Finnish territory and decisions to request support from Finland in the form of military forces to prevent violations of Swedish territory as well, as to meet an armed attack against Sweden.



The Inquiry also considers how the Riksdag's need to remain informed within the framework of these extended decision-making powers can be ensured. It is furthermore proposed, that Finnish military forces that are providing support may be conferred certain powers, for example the powers a security guard has under the Installations Protection Act (2010:305).



The Inquiry also present proposals for other legal regulations that are deemed necessary to enable Finnish military forces to provide appropriate support.



