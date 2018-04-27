Sierra Nevada Corporation Announces Renewal of Exclusive Teaming Agreement with Textron Aviation

(Source: Sierra Nevada; issued April 27, 2018)

SPARKS, Nev. --- Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) and Textron Aviation Inc. announced the renewal of their exclusive teaming agreement for a next-generation Fixed-Wing Utility Aircraft (FUA) today.



"SNC evaluated the available aircraft manufacturers and was pleased to select and partner with Textron Aviation,” said Tim Owings, executive vice president of SNC’s Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) business area. “Textron Aviation is known as an industry leader in building safe, reliable and flexible aircraft. Our exclusive agreement with Textron Aviation will provide our customers with the best value and one of the most capable aircraft on the market today."



SNC, with more than 50 years of experience in systems integration, equipment manufacturing and servicing for both commercial and military aircraft, will lead the effort as the prime contractor, designing and integrating the Mission Equipment Package. As a world leader in aviation and the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for the Beechcraft King Air aircraft, Textron Aviation has a versatile and capable fleet, providing best-of-breed aircraft and OEM support from turbo prop to jet.



"Textron Aviation is happy to be exclusively partnered with Sierra Nevada Corporation,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales. “Together we will develop an aircraft that can be manufactured specifically for this FUA effort. Combining Textron Aviation’s 90 years of unrivaled innovation, proven performance and manufacturing capability to build reliable, flexible aircraft and SNC’s track record for integrating military mission equipment will provide the best aircraft for the mission."



SNC’s IMS business area provides high-quality, multi-mission Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) products and services with years of experience supporting the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, commercial and international customers. The IMS team engineers, builds, integrates, modifies, fields and supports low-cost, turn-key air- and ground-based ISR systems and has sustained over 7,300,000 multi-mission/multi-intelligence flight hours worldwide.





