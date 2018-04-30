Syria State Media: 'Enemy Missiles' Fired Against Government Outposts

(Source: Deutsche Welle German Radio; issued April 30, 2018)

State media and a war monitor have reported the strikes, but have not said who was responsible or whether there were casualties. The report comes weeks after the US, UK and France launched strikes against military bases.



"Enemy missiles" hit several military outposts in northern Syria, state media reported early on Monday without identifying who had launched the attack.



SANA, Syria's state-run news agency, quoted an unnamed military source in reporting the missile attack against bases in Hama and Aleppo provinces late on Sunday evening. Syrian television broadcast images of what it said were the explosions.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, confirmed the missile attack but did not say who had fired them. The Observatory said Iranian forces were at two of the bases at the time of the attack.



State media and the Observatory did not say whether there had been any casualties. Opposition sources told the dpa news agency the attacks inflicted heavy casualties on Syrian and Iranian forces, but did not provide more details.



'Iran, Iran, Iran'



Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman had vowed earlier on Sunday to maintain the right to strike targets in Syria.



"We have no intention to attack Russia or to interfere in domestic Syrian issues," Lieberman said at a conference, according to the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz.



"But if somebody thinks that it is possible to launch missiles or to attack Israel or even our aircraft, no doubt we will respond and we will respond very forcefully," Lieberman said, adding Israel had three problems: "Iran, Iran, Iran.



"Iran is trying to destabilize the whole region, not only in Israel," he said. "Look at what is happening in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria."



Previous false alarm



Syrian state media reported on similar airstrikes on government bases in the Homs region and on the outskirts of Damascus in mid-April. The military later said no attack had taken place; a false alarm had set off air defense systems.



The false report came days after the United States, France and the United Kingdom launched airstrikes against Syrian government targets in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack near Damascus.



At the beginning of April, an airstrike against the government's T4 military air base in Homs killed at least seven Syrians and seven Iranians. Syria and Iran, a close ally, have accused Israel of carrying out the attack. Israel has not confirmed or denied responsibility.



