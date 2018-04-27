Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 27, 2018)

Harris Corp., Harris RF Communication, Rochester, New York, has been awarded a $130,000,000 indefinitely-delivery/indefinite-quantity for handheld video data link (HH-VDL) radios.



This contract provides for the development, production, and sustainment of HH-VDL devices.



Work will be performed in Rochester, New York, and is expected to be complete by April 2023. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received.



Fiscal 2017 research and development funds in the amount of $6,029,998 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8629-18-D-5009).



