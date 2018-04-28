Chinese Military Declassifies 4,038 National Defense Patents

(Source: China Military Online; issued April 28, 2018)

BEIJING --- In order to implement the military-civilian integration strategy and promote civilian use of national defense technology, the National Defense Intellectual Property Office under the Equipment Development Department of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) declassified 4,038 national defense-related patents on Thursday.



A list of the 4,038 declassified patents is open for public visit both on the PLA Weaponry & Equipment Acquisition Information Network and the State Intellectual Property Operation Public Service Platform. The list offers each patent's name and number, name of the patentee, and the international patent classification number.



The move is another step to deepen the development of military-civilian integration in the area of national defense intellectual property after the launch of the national defense intellectual property information platform on the PLA Weaponry & Equipment Acquisition Information Network in 2017, a responsible official of the National Defense Intellectual Property Office told PLA Daily.



The 4,038 declassified national defense patents are selected from the patents authorized in the past three years, and cover technologies of high military and civilian commonality including materials, measurement and testing, radar detection, satellite navigation, and telecommunication technologies.



"On the premise of guarding state secrets, we standardized the scope of information that can be made public access in the declassified release of the national defense patents information this time,” the official said.



