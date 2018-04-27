UK Government and BAE Systems Receive Invitation to Tender as Part of Finnish HX Programme - Statement

(Source: BAE Systems; issued April 27, 2018)

The UK Government and BAE Systems, on behalf of the Eurofighter nations and partner companies across Europe, are delighted to have today (April 27, 2018) received an invitation to tender as part of Finland’s HX programme.



Paul Hitchcock, Managing Director Finland for BAE Systems said: "We welcome today's formal announcement from the Finnish Ministry of Defence. Naturally we will study the request in detail before delivering our response but we are confident we can present a compelling offer on behalf of the Eurofighter consortium."



(ends)



Eurofighter to Display at the Finnish Air Force 100th Anniversary Air Show

(Source: BAE Systems; issued April 27, 2018)

The UK Royal Air Force’s Eurofighter Typhoon Display Pilot will take to the skies at the Finnish Air Force 100th Anniversary Air Show in Jyväskylä, showcasing the incredible power, speed and agility of the aircraft.



Flt Lt Jim Peterson revealed on social media that Eurofighter will fly at the show on June 16 and 17.



Eurofighter, which is being considered as part of the Finnish HX programme to replace Finland’s current fleet of F/A-18 aircraft, was one of the highlights of last summer’s Finland 100 Anniversary Air Show in Helsinki.



Eurofighter consortium partners BAE Systems and Airbus will also be present at Jyväskylä.



Paul Hitchcock, Managing Director of BAE Systems Finland, said: “Last year’s Eurofighter Typhoon display was the talk of the entire show and I am looking forward to another spectacular display this year. We are delighted and extremely proud to be joining the Finnish Air Force’s centenary celebrations in Jyväskylä and are looking forward to seeing Eurofighter wow the crowds once again.”



-ends-

