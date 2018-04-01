Amazon Handling Our National Security: Worse Than You Think (excerpt)

(Source: The American Thinker; posted April 28, 2018)

By Keith Curtis

The U.S. Department of Defense has more than 3,000 datacenters and countless applications. The DOD smartly want to consolidate to save money. In March, the DOD put out a request for a proposal about a compute cloud infrastructure. Business Insider reports that Amazon is currently a shoe-in for the $10-billion contract.One reason is because Amazon has already signed a $600M contract with the CIA to run a more secure datacenter in Washington, D.C.Bryan Crabtree wrote an article talking about why it is a mistake for the U.S. military to choose Amazon. Many don't realize there is already a free solution to this problem, called OpenStack. (end of excerpt)-ends-