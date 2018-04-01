The U.S. Department of Defense has more than 3,000 datacenters and countless applications. The DOD smartly want to consolidate to save money. In March, the DOD put out a request for a proposal about a compute cloud infrastructure. Business Insider reports that Amazon is currently a shoe-in for the $10-billion contract.
One reason is because Amazon has already signed a $600M contract with the CIA to run a more secure datacenter in Washington, D.C.
Bryan Crabtree wrote an article talking about why it is a mistake for the U.S. military to choose Amazon. Many don't realize there is already a free solution to this problem, called OpenStack. (end of excerpt)
