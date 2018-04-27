Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 27, 2018)

Heckler and Koch Defense Inc., Ashburn, Virginia, is awarded a maximum ceiling $29,427,750 five-year, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of up to a maximum 15,000 M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle systems and spare parts.



Work will be performed at Oberndorf, Germany (70 percent); Columbus, Georgia (20 percent); and Ashburn, Virginia (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2023.



Fiscal 2016 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $37,536; fiscal 2017 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,650,003; and fiscal 2018 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $4,771,071 totaling $7,458,610, will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award.



The fiscal 2016 funds in the amount of $37,536 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded on a sole source basis under the authority of the Federal Acquisition Regulation, Part 6.302-1.



The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-18-D-1248).



-ends-

