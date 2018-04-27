Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 27, 2018)

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded $143,270,000 for modification P00018 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0034) to exercise an option to procure 100 full-rate production Lot 15 Tomahawk Block IV all-up-round vertical launch system missiles.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (24.5 percent); Walled Lake, Michigan (14.2 percent); Camden, Arkansas (11 percent); Gainesville, Virginia (8 percent); El Segundo, California (5.5 percent); Glenrothes, Scotland (4.5 percent); Clearwater, Florida (4.3 percent); Fort Wayne, Indiana (3.3 percent); Dublin, Georgia (3 percent); Midland, Ontario, Canada (2.8 percent); Spanish Fork, Utah (2.5 percent); Ontario, California (2.2 percent); Vergennes, Vermont (2.1 percent); Berryville, Arkansas (2.1 percent); Middletown, Connecticut (2 percent); Westminster, Colorado (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2020.



Fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $143,270,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

