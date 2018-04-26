Proposals for Germany’s Heavy-Lift Helo Delayed, As Boeing And Sikorsky Disclose Industrial Teaming Arrangements (excerpt)

(Source: Jane's Defence Weekly; posted April 26, 2018)

By Gareth Jennings

BERLIN –-- The request for proposals (RFP) for Germany’s Schwere Transporthubschrauber (STH) heavy-lift helicopter programme that was due to be issued in the coming days is not now expected to be released until the end of the year, industry sources disclosed at the ILA Airshow in Berlin.Senior representatives of the two competing manufacturers, Boeing and Sikorsky, said the RFP for between 40 and 60 new heavy-lift helicopters to replace the Luftwaffe’s 70 CH-53GA/GS/GE platforms is likely to be issued in December. Previously, the Bundeswehr had told Jane’s that it would be released in May.No reason for the delay in the issuance of the RFP was given, but it is not expected to affect the timetable for the STH procurement which is scheduled to see a contract award in the fourth quarter of 2020 ahead of deliveries to take place between 2023 and 2031. (end of excerpt)-ends-