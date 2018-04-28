SOCOM Boss: Adversaries Are Disabling Air Force Gunships in Syria

By Stephen Losey

Adversaries in Syria are attempting to use aggressive electronic warfare capabilities to disable AC-130 gunships, the head of U.S. Special Operations Command said at a conference last week.Army Gen. Tony Thomas, commander of SOCOM, said at the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation’s GEOINT 2018 Symposium that the military is being tested daily by adversaries trying to use electronic warfare, or EW.“Right now, in Syria, we’re in the most aggressive EW environment on the planet, from our adversaries,” Thomas said, according to a video posted online. “They’re testing us every day, knocking our communications down, disabling our AC-130s, et cetera.”Thomas used that aside to illustrate the importance of technology such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance in SOCOM’s operations.Air Force Special Operations Command referred questions on electronic warfare operations against AC-130s to SOCOM. (end of excerpt)-ends-