Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 27, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded an $828,724,214 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price and fixed-price-incentive) foreign military sales (Finland, Republic of Korea, and Romania) contract for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems.



One bid was solicited with one bid received.



Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2020. Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 other procurement (Army); and foreign military sales funds in the combined amount of $828,724,214 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-18-C-0049).



-ends-

