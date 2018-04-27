DAC Approves Capital Acquisition Proposals Worth Rs 3,687 Crore

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued April 27, 2018)

Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) led by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clears procurement of NAG Missile System (NAMIS) - 300 NAG Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) & 25 NAG Missile Carrier (NAMICA) for Indian Army. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/HqBUJoxd4W — प्रkash (@iPraksy) April 27, 2018

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by the Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, met today and accorded approval to Capital Acquisition Proposals of the Services valued at over Rs 3,687 croreIn a boost to indigenization, and in realisation of India's growing technological prowess, the DAC approved procurement of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) -designed and -developed NAG Missile System (NAMIS) at the cost of Rs 524 crore. The system includes a third-generation Anti-Tank Guided Missile, the NAG, along with the Missile Carrier Vehicle (NAMICA).The NAG missile is a third-generation anti-tank guided missile, which has top attack capabilities that can effectively engage and destroy all known enemy tanks during day and night. This will give a quantum boost to the Army's capability against enemy armour.The DAC also approved procurement of thirteen 127 mm calibre guns for the Navy. These guns will be fitted on-board new construction ships for undertaking surface engagements including Naval Gunfire Support Operations. The guns will enable Naval ships to provide fire support and engagement of targets on the land. These guns have engagement range of 24 kilometres, which could be extended further by using Extended Range Gun Munitions (ERGM).These guns, a long outstanding requirement of the Navy would be procured from BAE Systems of the United States of America under the categorisation of Buy (Global) at an approximate cost of over Rs 3,000 crore.The DAC also reviewed the progress of the DRDO programme to develop indigenous Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS).-ends-