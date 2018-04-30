German Minister Wants Extra €12 Bn to Fix Worst Bundeswehr Gaps

(Source: compiled Defense-Aerospace.com; posted April 30, 2018)

German defense minister Ursula van der Leyen with the Norwegian defense minister at the time, Ine Eriksen Søreide, announce their agreement to pool their submarine purchase. A contract is due to be awarded in 2019. (GE MoD photo)