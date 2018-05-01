Aviall to Lead AHRLAC Supply Chain, Join Industry Team Bronco Combat Systems

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued May 01, 2018)

ABU DHABI --- Boeing through its subsidiary Aviall, today announced Aviall’s leadership role in supply chain management for the production of the Advanced High-Performance Reconnaissance Light Aircraft (AHRLAC), developed by Paramount Group. Aviall also is joining the recently launched industry team Bronco Combat Systems to bring the Bronco II aircraft to the U.S. market.



Aviall will support supply chain procurement and management for AHRLAC production, including AHRLAC’s militarized variants – Mwari (international) and Bronco II (U.S.). Aviall also will be responsible to secure and scale the U.S. production and sustainment supply chain to meet U.S. acquisition requirements.



In addition to Aviall’s role, Boeing Global Services will provide software-based solutions that enable centralized command and control of flight operations and produce total lifecycle support that reduces sustainment costs.



“This industry partnership provides not only a specialized aircraft that meets the U.S. customer’s unique mission needs but does so at a fraction of the procurement and lifecycle cost of aircraft with similar mission applications and capabilities,” said Eric Strafel, Aviall president and CEO.



Bronco II is a two-crew precision-strike and C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) aircraft. It is capable of simultaneously carrying a wide range of weapons, sensors and systems in extended airborne mission operations, and its open system architecture enables rapid incorporation and employment of current and emerging systems. The Bronco II Interchangeable Multi-Mission Pod System allows a single airframe to be reconfigured easily to perform multiple roles.



“The strengthening of our relationship with Boeing Global Services is a key milestone in the introduction of Bronco II into the U.S. market,” said Ivor Ichikowitz, Paramount Group chairman. “Aviall will help the program scale rapidly in production, as well as help reduce operating costs to the lowest levels ever experienced in an aircraft of this type. Our collaboration with Boeing leverages the strong and diverse design and mission capabilities of both companies to produce and sustain an aircraft for the U.S. and other NATO markets.”





Aviall operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company, supporting both commercial and defense business units within Boeing. Aviall is a leading solutions provider of aftermarket supply-chain management services for the aerospace and defense industries.





Boeing Global Services, headquartered in the Dallas area, was formed by integrating the services capabilities of the government, space and commercial sectors into a single, customer-focused business. Operating as a third business unit of Boeing, Global Services provides agile, cost-competitive services to commercial and government customers worldwide.



-ends-

